FULL LIST- Newly Elected ZINASU Leadership

The new National Executive of ZINASU as elected:

President Benon Ncube V P Busiso Khanye

Secretary General- Joseph Nyamayaro

Treasurer General- Lessanio Kuyeli

Spokesperson- Lennon Mazuru

Legal Secretary- Boris Muguti

International Relations- Memory Makasi

Research Secretary- Takudzwa Mukono

Gender Secretary- Aulyn Makoni