Mwonzora Goes For Khupe

By A Correspondent-MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora, is reportedly plotting to recall his deputy and the former party leader (on an interim basis), Thokozani Khupe, from Parliament.

Khupe is through her lawyers demanding minutes of a meeting where resolutions and recommendations were made to expel her and her allies.

She is alleging that some tribal remarks were made during the MDC-T National Council meeting held in Harare on 26 November 2021.

Khupe and Mwonzora were instrumental in purging MDC Alliance MPs from Parliament and their officials from councils.

Below is a letter written by Khupe’s lawyers to the party’s Secretary-General:

RE: PENDING AND EXPULSION RECALL OF PARTY MEMBERS

The above matter refers.

We represent the Deputy President Hon Doctor Thokozani Khupe in this matter. Please note our professional interests.

We have been advised by our client that on the 26th of November 2021, and at Morgan Tsvangirai House, there was a National Council meeting which was held in the capital city. In that meeting, there were certain words that were used by some members that were clearly of tribalistic nature.

Further, we have been advised that it is in that meeting where certain recommendations were made to recall, Doctor Khupe and others from Parliament and local authorities. We are advised that your goad office is in possession of such minutes and resolutions.

We request that your good office share with our client, the minutes and the resolutions of the National Council of the 26th of November 2021 urgently so that we could be in a position to take full instructions.

We have it on good authority that the intended recalls were due any time, therefore, we expect to hear from yourselves as a matter of urgency.

Your usual co-operation shall be greatly appreciated.

Yours faithfully

NCUBE ATTORNEYS