Zanu PF Raids GMB

By Murisi Baukwa

Zanu PF confiscated Masvingo Rural District Ward 16 Government Agricultural Inputs from GMB sidelining the elected Councillor Edmore Demba.

When Clr Demba approached GMB to collect the ward’s allocation he was told that ZanuPF ward 16 had already taken the inputs.

“How can GMB give inputs to unelected officials ? GMB is a government institute which must act above political lines.This all shows that GMB is acting in a partisan distribution of inputs.If MDC Alliance leaders were to go to GMB were they to give them the inputs?” fumed Clr Demba.

ZanuPF’s Samuel Tranos Zambuko, Last Jazi, Tranos Mahuni and Elias Mutema were the ringleaders in this partisan confiscation and distribution of inputs.

ZanuPF has tried all tricks in the book to frustrate MDC Alliance elected Councillor Edmore Demba but the more they do so the popularity he gains.

ZanuPF leaders were shocked last week at Muchemwa Primary school after distributing the inputs , hundreds of supporters chanted slogans in praise of Clr Demba and MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa.

” Tamarova maslogan nokuimba kuvaratidza kuti zvese zvavangaita isu tinoziva zvatinoda (ward)16 haife yakahwiniwa neZanuPF kusvika madhongi amera nyanga” said a confident Kundai Mazanhi MDC Alliance Ward 16 coordinator.

Masvingo ward 16 is one of the few rural wards which MDC Alliance has constantly enjoyed huge support. This is the ward which Former Mp Jeffryson Chitando, Bulawayo Councillor Anorld Batirai Dube and 2018 House of Assembly candidate Munhazo hail from.

” ZanuPF can try all tricks in the book but Ward 16 is MDC Alliance and behind President Nelson Chamisa. People should know that MDC Alliance won in the past although the late Dr Edison Zvobgo came from this ward.Chasungwa ne16 hatisudzunyure saka ZanuPF iri kutamba nenguva mbeu ndeye hurumende kwete yeZanuPF” said Mr. Funnel Madyauta .

“Saka ZanuPF inofunga kuti ikatorera mbeu kuna Councillor Demba vobva vafunga kuti isu hatizive kuti iyi imbeu yatengwa netaxpayers money here? Haisi mbeu yeZanuPF iyi.Zvavari kuita izvozvi ndizvo vanotovengerwa vanhu vamuka.Kushandisa chisimba kubvisa councillor we elected uku? This is a coup ! We are prepared to stand up against this coup in the ballot .” said Chengeto Chekenyika .