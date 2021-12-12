Samuel Eto’o Elected Cameroon Football Federation Boss

Legendary former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o, has been elected the new president of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

Eto’o (40), defeated outgoing president Seydou Mbombo Njoya by 43 votes to 31.

The development has been hailed as not only a good one for Cameroonian football, but for the good of the game, on the continent at large.

Congratulatory messages have begun pouring in on social media.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Samuel Eto’o