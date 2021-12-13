Khupe Resists Mwonzora Bullying, Drags Him To Court

By A Correspondent- MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe has resisted bullying by the party President Douglas Mwonzora and took him to court over plans to fire her.

Khupe filed an urgent court application Monday seeking to bar Mwonzora from recalling her from parliament.

Khupe also cited in the court challenge the party’s national chairman Morgen Komichi.