Police Launch Manhunt For 5yr Old Baby Killer

By A Correspondent- The police are investigating a suspected murder case after the remains of a five-year-old girl were found scattered on Nyanga mountain on Friday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says the deceased was reported on 4 December while in the company of an unnamed 38-year-old male who is a suspect in the case. Said the police in a statement:

The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which remains of a five-year-old female juvenile were found on a mountain in Nyanga on 10/12/21, with some body parts seen scattered at the scene of the crime.

The victim, who had been reported missing on 4/12/21, was last seen in the company of a male suspect (38) walking towards the suspect’s residence. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.

This is happening barely a week after a 25-year-old Shamva man was been arrested for kidnapping a 4-year-old girl whom he dumped on a nearby mountain after stripping her naked.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) say Tatenda Amon left a beer bottle and his hat which were used to identify him.

Some of the many reported cases of abduction and murder of children have reportedly been for ritual purposes.

The most known case is that of Tapiwa Makore, a seven-year-old Murehwa boy who was murdered gruesomely, by his uncle in September last year.