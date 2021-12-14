Armed Robbers Strike Kadoma Company, Steal US$25K

By A Correspondent- Armed robbers pounced at Sonking Resources, a company located in Kadoma, and got away with US$25 000 cash and other valuables.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the robbers shot one of the people who reside at the premises demanding cash.

The police announced in a statement Monday saying: The ZRP is investigating a robbery case that occurred on 10/12/21 at about 2230hrs, where five unknown suspects who were armed with four unidentified pistols pounced at Sonking Resources, Kadoma and attacked nine complainants who reside at the company premises.



The suspects tied the complainants with shoelaces and shot one of the complainants on the armpit while demanding cash. They ransacked the offices and stole a CCTV saver, a Samsung cellphone and US$25 000 cash.- ZimEye