Unidentified Man Drowns In Lake Chivero

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing to members of the public to help in the identification of a man who drowned in Lake Chivero on Saturday.

ZRP said the deceased man’s body was found floating on Saturday after sunset. Pindula News presents the police statement on the case:

The ZRP is appealing to members of the public to assist in the identification of a male adult whose body was found floating in Lake Chivero on 12/12/21 at about 0900 hours. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

While swimming at the Lake is said to be “at own risk,” safety measures that were in place on Saturday were not enough to prevent drowning.

There were not enough barriers to block holidaymakers from going to the deep ends. Neither were there any Lake attendants to monitor the public.

This reporter witnessed some individuals, about three, swimming as far as 75 metres from the shores and one wonders what could have happened if one encountered difficulties whilst in the waters.

Some of the individuals in the Lake were visibly drunk.

The majority of swimmers were aged between 13 and 40 while the rest were either young kids who were with their parents or a few who were over 40.- Pindula News