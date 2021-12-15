Olinda, Tytan To Renew Marriage Vows

By A Correspondent- United Kingdom based businesswoman and socialite, Olinda Chapel and musician, Njabulo ‘Tytan’ Nkomo will be renewing their marriage vows in July 2022 after a rocky divorce.

The couple separated in August last year, just after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

In the divorce that was no short of scandal, the two had a social media tiff with Tytan accusing Olinda of abusing him and the latter claiming she was just his ‘meal ticket’.

However late last year the couple who share a daughter, Nandi reconciled, sharing pictures enjoying some quality time.

Olinda shared an invitation on her Instagram which reads: “On our wedding we vowed to love each other. These vows were tested, but our enduring love for one another has prevailed. So we come on this day to make a fresh start as we renew our vows to love and to honour each other and re-affirm our love for each other.