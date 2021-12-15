UK Must Refund Quarantine Charge Money
15 December 2021
’Refund vaccinated people who were quarantined.
By Prosper Kuveya | My petition:
Refund vaccinated people who were quarantined.
I want UK government to Refund vaccinated people who were put in government quarantine following Omicron variant outbreak.
Because the government put a flight ban on all flights from Southern Africa thereby making it impossible for people to bit the deadline of the 28th November.
Click this link to sign the petition: