Car Robbers Kill Man With Stolen Vehicle

Police in Kwekwe have arrested two men after they stole a parked vehicle, crashed it and in the process killed a pedestrian.

Police confirmed the arrest of Joseph Jiri (20) and Innocent Mawere (28) who crashed a Honda Fit moments after stealing it in Amaveni suburb.

The two accused persons crashed the vehicle they found idling and in the process hit a pedestrian who later died upon admission to hospital.

Police arrested the two accused who were both injured in the accident which left the stolen vehicle severely damaged.

“Police confirm the arrest of Jiri and Mawere after they stole a motor vehicle from a man who was visiting a sick relative.

They got involved in a road accident as they sped off killing another man in the process,” said Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko. The two suspects are receiving treatment under police guard. -Chronicle