Vandalism Causing Power Outage In Parts Of Harare

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has apologised to its customers in some parts of the Harare Region.

ZIMBABWE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

NOTICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS IN HARARE

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to apologize to its valued customers in Harare for power outage due to stolen power lines.

Areas affected:

Aspindale Industrial, Old Marimba, Mufakose Magandanga & Spar ZETDC Engineers and technicians are working to rectify the fault.

The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

ZETDC also issued another statement on the power situation in Warren Park D, Harare.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to apologize to its valued customers in Harare for power outage due to an underground fault.

Area affected:

Warren Park D

ZETDC Engineers and technicians are working to rectify the fault.

The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted