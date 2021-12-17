Mnangagwa Launches Another Murivo Namapotato Project

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched a vegetable garden project at Sekusile-Makorokoroin Jinjika Village, Makorokoro area of Mangwe District, Matabeleland South.

The state media reports that the garden will creat employment and uplift livelihoods in rural communities.

It said that the Government had engaged the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) to market the produce from the Makorokoro garden.

“The Presidential Rural Development is, thus part of an array of my Government’s efforts to turn around the economic fortunes of our rural communities.

It will enable communities to play a more active part in the ongoing, irreversible economic development agenda,” said Mnangagwa.

“This programme is expected to uplift over 1,8 million households from poverty into prosperity through increased household incomes as well as the creation of employment and empowerment opportunities.”

-Chronicle