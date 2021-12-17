Zim Passport Too Expensive For Citizens- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop punishing citizens by implementing shoddy policies that have dire implications.

The Zanu PF regime has dismally failed to transform the country’s economy, according to President Chamisa.

See statement below:

THE MOST EXPENSIVE FUEL.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE PASSPORT.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE LEADERSHIP.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE POLITICS.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE FOOD PRICES.

It was number plates,now it is passports. A deal awarded without going to tender? Just imagine US$120 for a passport yet in Namibia it is US$12.

This is the expense of bad leadership. Zimbabwe needs NEW leaders! And we are the new leaders. Ready to lead!

President Chamisa