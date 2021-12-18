Mnangagwa Bars Over 35-Year-Olds From Contesting Youth League Posts

By -Zanu PF has barred anyone over 35 years from contesting in elections for the youth league.

In the past, the party had many people, including the late Absolom Sikhosana and Pupurai Togarepi, who were over 35 years old but held positions in the youth league.

Zanu PF is expected to conduct provincial elections as the party embarks on a massive restructuring exercise ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

In a circular dated December 15 and addressed to all provincial chairpersons, national political commissar Mike Bimha ordered provinces to adhere to the youth league age limit of 35 years and below.

“As we are preparing to hold the provincial elections in due course, all provinces are advised to stick and adhere to the following guidelines and parameters; that all aspiring youth candidates must be 35 years or below,” the circular read.

Two Zanu PF provincial youth leaders, Kelvin Mutsvairo and Vengai Musengi from Mashonaland East and West will contest for the provincial chairmanship posts.

The provincial chairperson’s post has no age limit.

Mutsvairo will contest against businessman Ozias Bvute, Herbert Shumbamhini and Michael Madanha for the Mashonaland East provincial chairperson’s post, while Musengi is likely to battle it out against Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who is Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister.

The provincial leadership is expected to mobilise support for the party, with its target being five million more votes for the 2023 elections.

Bimha said all provinces should conclude the district executive verification processes this weekend. The looming provincial elections have left Zanu PF divided as factionalism has torn the party apart as prospective candidates jostle for control of the party provincial structures.