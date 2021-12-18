Pressure Group Slams Zanu PF Hooliganism

Tinashe Sambiri|Dynamic pressure group Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust has condemned the disruption of the Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition meeting by Zanu PF hooligans.

Unruly Zanu PF elements violently disrupted the crucial conference in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Below is Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust’s statement on acts of hooliganism being perpetrated by the regime:

ZEAT COMMUNICATIONS:

We are dismayed by violent attacks meted against delegates at a Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe conference in Bulawayo by ZANU PF organised thugs on Wednesday 15 December,2021.ZANU PF’s penchant for violence and strife is startling for a party that portrays itself as a ‘Second Republic’ the antithesis of the old which bragged of degrees in violence.They need to walk the talk and stop the rhetoric.

ZANU PF must however be warned that they are not above the law and neither do they have monopoly to violence hence they must stop their thuggery behavior.We wish a speedy recovery to Civic leaders who got injured in the attack and the perpetrators of violence must also be prosecuted. Civic Society must not be viewed as an enemy of State but rather complementing partners of Government.We are deeply worried by raising cases of politcal violence perpetrated by ZANU PF which is supposed to lead by example as a ruling politcal party in the country.A society is built on positives embedded in the spirit of unhu/ubuntu as espoused by our peaceful nature as a civilized nation .

As ZEAT we call ZANU PF to order as we move towards by-elections to be held early next year.We entreats President ED Mnangagwa to instill discipline in his rogue party members.ZEAT….fostering democratic elections!

RegisterToVoteZW