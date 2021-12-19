What’s Really Bothering Tsitsi Dangarembga on Winky D’s White Female Singers?

The award-winning scribe of several books including “Nervous Conditions” drew public outrage when she attacked the singer Winky D saying his fixation with white women in his videos is becoming a problem. She, writing on the Twitter website said:

“Just had a look at Wink D’s “Happy Again”. While I love Winky D’s music and his charisma, in my opinion, the white girl fixation is becoming problematic.”

Dangarembga was commenting on Winky D’s latest video “Happy Again” in which the singer approaches a white royale for marriage. In his previous hitsong he was also with another white bride, the singer, Gemma Griffiths.