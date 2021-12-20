CAG Passenger Stripping Robbers Arrested

Share

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced the arrest of six suspected armed robbers who pounced on a CAG bus and robbed its crew and passengers of over US$20 000.

The robbery occurred at around 6.30 PM along the Harare-Chirundu highway on Tuesday last week.

Police said the robbers are Justice Mutero Mahoko (29), Norest Chin’ozho (29), Tichaona Chemhere (19), Gift Muvengwa (37), Leo Marecha Ndawana (32), and Harrison Wizilam (41).

The police also said property worth ZW$856 095 was stolen, while the items valued at ZW$557 325 have been recovered.