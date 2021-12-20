Police Stuck With Unclaimed Body

By-Police in Kwekwe have for the past three months been stuck with the body of a man that was retrieved from the scene of a road traffic accident that happened along Gokwe-Kwekwe Road on 20 October 2021 at around 2:45 PM.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Midlands Province Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko told The Mirror that the deceased, believed to have been around 30 years of age at the time of his demise, had no identification documents on him.

He said that the body was found after a Honda Fit vehicle in which the deceased was travelling was involved in an accident at Tiger Reef Junction.

Inspector Mahoko said the deceased is dark in complexion, approximately 30 years, medium built and approximately 1.5 metres in height.

He was wearing a red t-shirt inscribed Manchester United, a black pair of jean trousers and black shoes when his body was discovered.

Inspector Mahoko appealed to people with a missing relative to come and identify the body at Kwekwe Mortuary. He said:

ZRP is concerned with the number of sudden death cases of people without identification particulars. It is suspected that the man is known as Alboy Ncube.

Members of the public missing a relative matching the description given above are advised to approach Kwekwe Traffic or the nearest Police station.

It is important to carry identification particulars at all times and a trusted person to know your movements.