Armed Robbers Strike Again, Attack Driver, Snatch US$25K & Cell Phones

By A Correspondent- A Harare man has lost US$25 00 cash and two cell phones to armed robbers.

In a statement posted on their Twitter handle, ZRP said they have instituted an investigation towards the robbery case.

“1/4 The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred on 20/12/21 at 1100 hours along Acturus Road, Harare where a motorist driving a Toyota D4D vehicle was robbed US$2500 cash and two cellphones,” said ZRP.

