Musician Chipo Muchegwa Pays Tribute To Mentor, Manager

By A Correspondent| Award winning musician Chipo Muchegwa has paid tribute to her mentor and manager Donald Ganyaupfu who tied the knot to his long time lover Cynthia Muchabaiwa over the weekend.

Muchegwa shared her sentiments on her official Facebook page and passed her passionate congratulatory message.

“To the man behind my success Donald Ganyaupfu and his beautiful wife Cynthia..our newly Weds, best couple ever, I love you guys,” she posted.

Musician Chipo Muchegwa

The wedding was graced by several socialites and Comic Pastor was one of the master of ceremonies.

It was pomp and fanfare as guests were serenaded to live performances by Victor Kunonga,Dereck Mpofu and Chipo Muchegwa. Ganyaupfu took Cynthia on the aisle amid soothering music in the background.

Ganyaupfu is a businessman and philanthropist and he has immensely contributed in the arts industry for a long time.

He has worked with guitar maestro Mono Mukundu and Dereck Mpofu before he took over the management of Muchegwa.

The bride and groom together with veteran producer Clive Mono Mukundu

The musician was born without limbs and her musical journey is amazing as she has defied all odds in the cut throat industry.

Her version of Steve Makoni’s Handiende is part of a compilation by Mono Mukundu titled Anatha Brick that features the works of various musicians Mukundu worked with in 2019.

The album contains nine singers including the likes of Mbeu, Jane Doka, Bongo Riot, Kambo Boys, Baba Taps, Dereck Mpofu, Patience Musa, Rati Mpeswe, McIntosh Jerahuni, Klara Wojtkowska, Tafadzwa Matiure, Chihuri Girls and Studio Blunders.

She was nominated in the Arts Personality of the Year (Female) and PWD Achiever of the Year Award categories in the Norton Achievers Awards.

She won the Arts Personality of the Year Award in 2019.