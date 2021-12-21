ZRP Investigates Shocking Stock Theft At CSC

By A Correspondent- More than 95 cattle worth US$60 000 were stolen from the Cold Storage Commission (CSC) Dubani Ranch in Colleen Bawn, Matabeleland South between 4 April and 21 November this year.

The stolen cattle comprise 45 cows, 35 heifers and 15 steers, all branded “T1 R1 K3”.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the theft saying the cattle had not yet been recovered.

He said:

The police are investigating a case of stock theft that occurred between April 28, 2021, and November 21, 2021, at CSC Dubani Ranch, Colleen Bawn in Matabeleland South in which 95 cattle comprising 45 cows, 35 heifers and 15 steers all branded “T1 R1 K3” are missing.

The value of the stolen stock is US$60 000. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station.

In April this year, police arrested a 28-year-old woman and her male accomplice on allegations of stealing two cattle from Rondere Farm in Mvurwi.

Sharon Matambo (28) and her accomplice Tapiwa Nyakatsaka (26) were arrested while trying to sell the cattle in Chiweshe.

Police have since launched a manhunt for a third suspected accomplice in the case, Amos Zhakata, who is still on the run.-statemedia