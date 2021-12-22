More Beitbridge Robbery Suspects Nabbed

By A Correspondent- Police in Beitbridge have arrested five suspected robbers in connection with a robbery incident that occurred on 5 October around 11 PM.

In a post on their Twitter page, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the suspects pounced on a man who was driving a Toyota Hiace Kombi from Beitbridge to Rutenga.

The robbery incident occurred along a bush road connecting Beitbridge -Masvingo Highway near the railway line when the complaint had stopped to secure his luggage. The ZRP said:

The suspects attacked the complainant, who was driving a Toyota Hiace Kombi from Beitbridge to Rutenga and stole ZAR 200 cash, a cellphone, various groceries, two tyres as well as electric tubing pipes. The complainant had stopped the vehicle to tighten a rope that was securing a bed that was on top of the vehicle when the suspects emerged from the bush.

Police identified the suspects as Ntanganedzani Muleya (28), Believe Shumba alias Chipanga (32), John Bhunu (34), Nigel Pandukai (27) and David Ratsauka (29). They were all arrested yesterday.