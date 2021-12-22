Winky D A True Genius- Seh Calaz

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Dancehall star Seh Calaz has described Winky D as a great musician in his own class of excellence.

Seh Calaz was commenting on the Gaffa’s latest production.

Said Seh Calaz in a statement:

If you have been around Zimdancehall for long enough you will understand this.

Kubva mazuva e rasta Medley ane maziso anoona chokwadi anokuudza kuti mu Zimdancehall hapana mumwe munhu ane progress inopfuura creativity ya Winky D DiBigman. Paper bag, Ijipita, Mu Garden, Happy again. Tinotoona mafirimu chaiwo tichinzwa ngoma.

Gaffa I Gaffa it takes time kutombozvinzwisisa kana uri shallow. Ndangofungawo kungotaura zvazviri pasina ma bias.

chakanakachakanaka