Revealed: Why Darikwa Pulled Out Of AFCON Tournament

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare has revealed the exact reason behind Tendayi Darikwa’s withdrawal from the Warriors squad for Afcon 2021 scheduled for January in Cameroon.

The Wigan Athletic defender was not included in the team after excusing himself to attend to personal problems.

According to Mpandare, Darikwa is dealing with some issues and does not want to be away from his family for a long time.

“Darikwa requested that he be excused for personal reasons, as he has a lot going on right now,” Mpandare was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.

“The guy stays over 400km away from Wigan, and he travels, literally, every day just to be with his family.

“So for him to be away from his family for such a long time would be something else.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

