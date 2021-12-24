James Makamba Disqualified From Zanu PF Elections

Former ZANU PF Chairperson James Makamba has reportedly exited the party provincial group after the party Politburo disqualified him from contesting in the chairman race.

The security chiefs disqualified Makamba who had submitted his curriculum vitae together with the incumbent chairperson Kazembe Kazembe and Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara.

The race is now between Kazembe and Musarara who both hail from Mazowe and are political rivals from constituency level since 2013.

However, Makamba’s supporters have publicly thrown their weight on Musarara giving him an upper hand in Mount Darwin while Kazembe is strong in Muzarabani where his collegue Minister of Energry has urged the whole district to vote for Kazembe.

ZANU PF national political commissar Mike Bimha announced that provincial elections will be held on December 28 and politiburo members Omega Hungwe and RM Ndlovu will be in- charge of Mash Central provincial elections.

-Byo 24