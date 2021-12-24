ZimEye
Last week, the police disrupted a Christmas charity event for the poor hosted by #MDCAlliance president #NelsonChamisa. Today, Independent MP for Norton #TembaMliswa will host a charity event for 100 people in his constituency. Will the @PoliceZimbabwe disrupt the event again?— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 24, 2021
All is set for the Norton MP's Christmas Cheer Fund Hamper Distribution. The event is being held at Katanga shopping centre where more than 100 beneficiaries will receive hampers today. We are looking to bring smiles to some vulnerable families this festive season. pic.twitter.com/gHupItAZ4m
