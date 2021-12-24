State Prosecutor Michael Reza At It Again, Sides With Controversial Businessman Ken Sharpe

BY A CORRESPONDENT| After making headlines in 2018 when his unprincipled interference and bullying of a female Harare Magistrate was laid bare for the world to see, Deputy Prosecutor General Michael Reza has torched another storm.

Reza has been caught with his hands in the cookie jar and now stands accused of siding with controversial land baron, Ken Sharpe in his long running court battle against Harare businessman George Katsimberis.

In his answering affidavit deposed before the High Court, Katsimberis who is seeking for a review of Harare Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi’s ruling which dismissed his application for referral of his case to the Constitutional Court said Reza and another state prosecutor Tafara Charambira had failed the objectivity test by siding with Sharpe and his accomplices.

The Harare developer accused Reza of developing an incestuous relationship with a Pokugara official named Tatiana Aleshina.

“My complaints against the prosecution were that they developed a health and incestuous relationship with complainants in particular a woman known as Tatiana Aleshina.

“The state would spend hours with this woman even though she was not a state witness,” said Katsimberis.

He further objected and questioned the basis of Charambira swearing an affidavit on behalf of the state without authority from his boss Mr Kumbirai Hodzi.

“I object to Tafara Chirambira making an affidavit on behalf of the state. The head of the state is the head of the national prosecuting authority. Therefore only Mr. Kumbirai Hodzi can swear in this affidavit

“In circumstances where he cannot swear for whatever reason, then the opposing affidavit filed by the state must indicate the authority from Mr Hodzi and why he is unable to make and swore an affidavit for and on behalf of the state,” added Katsimberis.

He also expressed concern over the tone of the opposing affidavit deposed by Charambira on behalf the state saying he had no knowledge of the matter in question but responded in a way that raised question marks on his relationship with Pokugara Properties and Sharpe.

“Besides the tone of the affidavit is not neutral. Firstly Mr Tafara Chirambira has no knowledge of the facts and of the dispute between myself Michael Van Blerk, Pokugara and Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

“Yet he swears this affidavit as if he is aware of the facts and is in fact an official of Pokugara Properties,” said Katsimberis.