ZimEye
ONE WORD FOR BUTAU WHO PULLED OUT 8 VICTIMS FROM BETA BUS FIRE🔥 | FULL INTERVIEW ON ZIMEYE pic.twitter.com/PUDzFTlruT— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 25, 2021
Christmas Hero, Sirizani Butau responds to ZimEye on requests to donate to him saying,"..I did not do what I did to become a hero…I did what I did just to try and save lives, so it's not about fame or what, so anyone who wishes to exchange their gratitude … can just do so…" pic.twitter.com/ndvtVVlmRp— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 25, 2021
