More Details On The Beta Bus Accident Emerge
25 December 2021
From the Manicaland Provincial Development Coordinator’s office

  1. It is with a heavy heart to advise you of a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 24.12.21 at around 5pm. A Beta bus travelling from Harare to Mutare moved from it’s lavne around the Matongo area allegedly trying to avoid a drunken man. In the process, a Pandela Logistics fuel tanker travelling from Mutare to Harare hit the encroaching bus almost at the centre of the left side of the bus.
  2. Fifty seven passengers managed to escape from the bus with injuries sustained from the impact and burns eventually sustained from a later fire burst.
  3. Fifty six (56) are hospitalised at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital and one (1) is hospitalised at Bonda Mission hospital.
  4. We managed to put off the road traffic accident inferno with the assistance of the Mutare City Council Fire Tender which was later assisted by a NOIC Fire Tender and an Allied Timber Zimbabwe Fire Tender.
  5. Remains of three people burnt beyond recognition being one Beta bus passenger and two people from the fuel tanker were recovered and bagged.
  6. A Bigrock Front End Loader then removed the wreckage from the road.
  7. An Allied Timber Zimbabwe Fire Tender then washed the affected tarmac area.
  8. Traffic is now flowing smoothly.
  9. DNA tests will be carried out.
  10. A visit to the VCP Hospital will be made tomorrow morning by 9am. A one stop command centre will also be established at VCP Hospital tomorrow morning by 0730 hours.
  11. Respectfully submitted.