More Details On The Beta Bus Accident Emerge
25 December 2021
From the Manicaland Provincial Development Coordinator’s office
- It is with a heavy heart to advise you of a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 24.12.21 at around 5pm. A Beta bus travelling from Harare to Mutare moved from it’s lavne around the Matongo area allegedly trying to avoid a drunken man. In the process, a Pandela Logistics fuel tanker travelling from Mutare to Harare hit the encroaching bus almost at the centre of the left side of the bus.
- Fifty seven passengers managed to escape from the bus with injuries sustained from the impact and burns eventually sustained from a later fire burst.
- Fifty six (56) are hospitalised at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital and one (1) is hospitalised at Bonda Mission hospital.
- We managed to put off the road traffic accident inferno with the assistance of the Mutare City Council Fire Tender which was later assisted by a NOIC Fire Tender and an Allied Timber Zimbabwe Fire Tender.
- Remains of three people burnt beyond recognition being one Beta bus passenger and two people from the fuel tanker were recovered and bagged.
- A Bigrock Front End Loader then removed the wreckage from the road.
- An Allied Timber Zimbabwe Fire Tender then washed the affected tarmac area.
- Traffic is now flowing smoothly.
- DNA tests will be carried out.
- A visit to the VCP Hospital will be made tomorrow morning by 9am. A one stop command centre will also be established at VCP Hospital tomorrow morning by 0730 hours.
- Respectfully submitted.