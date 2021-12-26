Controversial Mugabe Bishop Bounces Back, Hero-Worships Mnangagwa

By- Controversial late President Robert Mugabe’s Cleric, Bishop Trevor Manhanga has bounced back and this time hero-worshipping Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Manhanga Sunday said all Zimbabweans and exiled politicians should come back and support Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He said Mnangagwa ” is as soft as wool,” a statement Mnangagwa made during his early days in office.

Manhanga was speaking at the 2021/2022 National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service held under the theme ‘Pursuing Nation Building Initiatives in the Spirit of Godly Patriotism, Unity, Ownership and Inclusiveness.’