Two Soldiers Nabbed Over Hatfield Murder

handcuffs

By A Correspondent- Police in Harare on Sunday night arrested two soldiers in connection with an armed robbery and murder that occurred in Hatfield suburb on 24 December.

The soldiers have been identified as Lameck Kabara from the Zimbabwe National Defence College and Christopher Charuma, who is with the Air Force of Zimbabwe based at Manyame airbase. They are due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are also holding a third suspect, Perseverence Chihota, a civilian.

The suspects took away US$40 000 from the Hatfield house and also shot dead Elvis Chijaka and wounded Brian Chijaka.

According to the Police, Chijaka was shot dead while responding to a call for help by his sister who had been attacked by the suspects who were wearing balaclavas and armed with an AK47 rifle at their gate.

Brian is being treated for his wounds at a Harare hospital.

The robbers drove off in a white Mercedes Benz Compressor C200 registration number AEW 7940 after ransacking the house and stealing US$40 000 cash and two iPhone cellphones.

Police recovered 16 spent cartridges, one live round for a suspected AK47 rifle and 2×7,65 mm spent cartridges on the scene.

Hatfield is not far from Chadcombe, where Joseph Nemaisa, a retired police detective shot and killed three armed robbers, among them two soldiers, at his house earlier this month.

The armed robbers, who also wore balaclavas, barged into Nemaisa’s house and held his family hostage, demanding cash. He shot three dead through a window, while two that escaped were later arrested.