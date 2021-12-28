Death Notice For MDC Alliance Kwekwe

By A Correspondent- A Kwekwe City councillor, Sherly Mutirwara (MDC Alliance), has died. She died on Sunday at the Kwekwe General Hospital after a long battle with heart disease.

Kwekwe Mayor Councillor Future Titora confirmed Mutirwara’s death.

She said:

She died at Kwekwe General Hospital Sunday after a long battle with heart disease.

This is indeed a blow to Kwekwe residents, and to us at the MDC Alliance.

Mutirwara who was elected councillor in 2018 on an MDC Alliance ticket has been battling ill-health for a long time.

MDC Alliance Kwekwe Central official Judith Tobaiwa said the death of Mutirwara is a huge blow not only to the opposition party but also to Kwekwe residents.

Mutirwara is set to be buried at her rural home in Sanyati, Mashonaland West Province.

Kwekwe has 14 wards in total. In the 2018 general elections, the MDC Alliance won 13 wards with ZANU PF’s Maclean Nyamucherera winning the other ward.

However, the number has been reduced following the death of two councillors this year and the recall of three councillors including former mayor Angeline Kasipo her deputy Melody Chingarande and Washington Moyo by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.