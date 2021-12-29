CHADCOMBE ROBBERY: Army Honours Soldier Shot Dead By Nemaisa.

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The Zimbabwe National Army has honoured a soldier who was shot dead by former cop Joseph Nemaisa, granting the soldier turned robber, a gun salute and an official burial.

Charles Chirara was gunned down at Nemaisa’s home following a suspected robbery earlier in the month.

Another Chadcombe robber being given official military burial

It was reported that Chirara is also one of the ZB bank robbery suspects. Following his burial, the below are 8 things which the Chadcombe condemned robber Chirara’s family disputes to ZimEye in an interview:

The ZB Bank robbery their loved one, Charles, the solder was charged for, pertains 2.7 million US dollars and that money belongs not to the bank but the oligarch, Kuda Tagwirei: it was money that was for gold buying from mines scattered around the country. The vehicle raided, was not headed for one destination, the vehicles were moving around the country doing gold buying. This suggests direct links with ex cop Joseph Nemaisa himself, because so far he has testified that he does legal work for a Tagwirei linked firm, Better Brands Jewellery.

Their loved one received a gun salute that means a hero burial, by the military, and the footage is available. The number of Chadcombe robbers was previously reported to be 5 but now suddenly the police say that they are seven of them and two have already fled to Mozambique. When he was alive, Charles Chirara told one of his brothers that he is in deals with an police officer. Quizzed by ZimEye on the identity of the ex cop, the brother says he does not have a name, but he believes this points to Nemaisa. The family dresses that the Shoot to kill policy is not just because a person is condemned on-site without trial this means that people who are innocent are and will be killed. That cannot be justice. The events leading to the shooting at the former police officers house as they are described by him and by his wife and children do not match, and this creates more doubts on the credibility of his allegation that he truly shot at real robbers. During his last few years, Charles Chirara was described by my work colleagues and community friends as someone who had a heart for others. There is no taint to his character. The family believe that there is politics behind the killing. The narration of events adopted by the police is that of Nemaisa alone. Why not other witnesses? Why the rush?

