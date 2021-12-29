Drama As Family Dumps Corpse At Murderer’s Home

By A Correspondent- A family from Zhombe in Midlands province under Chief Ntabeni last week dumped the corpse of their relative at a house in Emganwini in Bulawayo where the alleged murderer stays.

The family was demanding compensation of 30 cattle in an incident that attracted the intervention of the police and the local leadership.

Kwanele Moyo was accused by the Midlands family of killing their relative in a fight over a woman at Dundubali in Umguza district, Matabeleland North province last week.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednicho Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday.

“Investigations are in progress. Police have launched a manhunt for five people who are still at large and we are hoping to enlist the services of Chief Ntabeni to assist in the location of these people so that we can interview them before we can prefer charges,” Ncube said.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, five family members were seen dropping the coffin at the house before leaving.

Nketa Emganwini legislator Phelela Masuku also confirmed the incident: “People should not persecute the spirit of the dead, but should resolve their differences amicably.”

Emganwini Residents Association chairperson Janana Ngwenya said it was barbaric for someone to dump a corpse at another person’s house