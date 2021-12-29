Freedom At Last For Makomborero Haruzivishe

By A Correspondent | Outspoken activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has finally been granted bail by the High Court after spending nine months behind bars.

Haruzivishe landed in jail after his bail was revoked for skipping court in March this year.

His freedom follows a successful appeal filed through his lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku.

In revoking his bail, Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi had ruled that he was in wilful default before he took his appeal up to the High Court.

He is expected to be released this Wednesday.

“I can confirm that bail has been granted by Justice Catherine Muzavazi. We expect that he will be released today,” said Madhuku.

Haruzivishe had several criminal charges pending before the courts but was out on bail up until he defaulted early this year.- ZimEye