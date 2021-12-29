RBZ Authorises Ecocash To Exempt Hero Sirizani Butau From Prescribed Monthly Limits

By A Correspondent- The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has authorised Ecocash, Zimbabwe’s largest mobile phone-based money transfer, financing and microfinancing service, to exempt Mr Sirizani Butau from Ecocash limits till the end of March next year.

Mr Butau was burnt while trying to rescue people from a Beta bus that was in flames after a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on Christmas Eve.

He has been receiving donations from well-wishers and his Ecocash account had reached the limits set by the central bank.

Ecocash then approached RBZ seeking permission to exempt Butai from the limits.

Fungai Mandiveyi, EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Spokesperson confirmed the development and said:

I can confirm that we obtained authority from the RBZ to review Mr Sitizani Butau’s weekly EcoCash limit to allow him to pay for urgent treatment, among other things.

His limit was reviewed from ZWL$35,000 to ZWL$100,000 per week, with effect from Dec 26 2021 until March 31, 2022.

Mr Butau’s Ecocash account is +263773024849.