Chamisa Delivers Powerful New Year Message

By A Correspondent- The MDC-Alliance has delivered its 2022 message and said that next year will be a year of encouraging citizens to register to vote in the 2023 national elections.

The massage highlighted their major 2021 events, including their disturbed rural meet the people tours.

The party said the movement was still alive.

The opposition also said they would be running with the #RegisterToVote campaign.