ZimEye
So what's ZEC doing with the budget being allocated year in ,year out?Alllowances for themselves?Auditor General Chiri and ZACC should visit ZEC .These social media enthusiasts campaigning for voter registration for free should be encouraged as noone should be left behind.— PETER DATE (@PETERDATE2) December 30, 2021
@zanupf_patriots is targeting 5million votes in favor of @edmnangagwa and we're targeting 6 million votes in favor President @nelsonchamisa but @ZECzim is registering a maximum of 2000 people per year and we only left with 12 months to go for national election @ZimEye pic.twitter.com/nIi8rEfBTH
— Innocent Moyondizvo Nhira (@NhiraInnocent) December 30, 2021
1. Electoral institutions like @ZECzim did not become inefficient & corrupt after the coup. They were always like that. They were enabled by the ZANU PF regime & its enablers. Efforts to reform them were strongly resisted by the same characters that now moan re: ZEC’s failings.— Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) December 30, 2021
2. They had opportunities to make these institutions fair & efficient. But when you are in a position of power & benefiting from politically corrupt institutions you forget that one day you might end up in opposition. And that the system you enabled will be there to bite you!— Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) December 30, 2021
2. They had opportunities to make these institutions fair & efficient. But when you are in a position of power & benefiting from politically corrupt institutions you forget that one day you might end up in opposition. And that the system you enabled will be there to bite you!