Duo Who Killed Gomba Over A Girlfriend Nabbed
3 January 2022
By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested two men in connection with the murder of John Gomba (39) of Alarm 2 Mine Compound in Kwekwe.
Munashe Mpofu (18) and Humble Makore (29) were arrested after they stabbed to death Gomba over a girlfriend.
Said the ZRP:
“Police in Kwekwe arrested Munashe Mpofu (18) and Humble Makore (29) for murder which occurred on 31/12/21 at Alarm 2 Mine Compound. The suspects stabbed the victim John Gomba (39) with an unknown sharp object after an argument over a girlfriend.”