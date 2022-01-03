Duo Who Killed Gomba Over A Girlfriend Nabbed

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested two men in connection with the murder of John Gomba (39) of Alarm 2 Mine Compound in Kwekwe.

Munashe Mpofu (18) and Humble Makore (29) were arrested after they stabbed to death Gomba over a girlfriend.

Said the ZRP:

“Police in Kwekwe arrested Munashe Mpofu (18) and Humble Makore (29) for murder which occurred on 31/12/21 at Alarm 2 Mine Compound. The suspects stabbed the victim John Gomba (39) with an unknown sharp object after an argument over a girlfriend.”

