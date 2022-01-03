Mahere Reprimands Hwende Over Magaisa-Jonathan Moyo Appeal

By A Correspondent| MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere has reprimanded party Secretary General over his appeal to Professor Jonathan Moyo and Alex Magaisa to find each other saying it is not a party position as it did not come through official channels.

Hwende appealed to Magaisa and Professor Moyo who have been trading blows on Twitter saying their clashes were not helping the democratic agenda.

Posting on Twitter, Hwende said;

“We are stronger together & on behalf of the @mdczimbabwe leadership and membership I would like to publicly appeal to Mukoma @Wamagaisa and Mukoma @ProfJNMoyo to find each and end their fallout for the sake of the suffering Zimbabweans.”

But Mahere appeared to have been incensed by Hwende’s claim that he is speaking on behalf of the party.

In a different Twitter post, Mahere said;

“Please be reminded that the formal position of the MDC Alliance is always communicated through its official channels designed for this purpose. We are a movement committed to values, ideas & principles with a view to win Zimbabwe for change then form a people’s Govt. #NHM“