KFC Closes Vic Falls Branch

By- International fast food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has closed its Victoria Falls branch citing lack of business.

This is happening when President Emmerson Mnangagwa is saying that more investors are coming to invest in the country.

The state media reports that the closed branch was opened in December 2016 and created jobs for about 30 employees, who have now been left stranded following closure of the outlet on December 31.

KFC Victoria Falls was the international brand’s sixth outlet in Zimbabwe.