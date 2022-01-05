Mnangagwa Loses Sleep Over Zanu PF Election Results

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is panicking over the party’s election results as his frontrunners were heavily defeated in the disputed polls.

Intelligence sources have pointed out that Mr Mnangagwa himself has blocked the announcement of results.

In Masvingo, Mr Mnangagwa’s trusted man, Ezra Chadzamira was trounced by Robson Mavhenyengwa.

” Number One ( Mnangagwa) has said the results should not be announced because of irregularities cited.

The Number One will look into the issue,” said an intelligence source.

