Mliswa, Mutsvangwa In War Of Words

By A Correspondent-Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) has accused Zanu PF bigwigs, including the party’s spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa of plotting against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In several leaked audio clips where the former Zanu Pf chairman for Mashonaland West was claiming to be closer to Mnangagwa he attacked CIO minister Owen Ncube , Mutsvangwa and Muchechetere for faking their support for Mnangagwa.

He accused Mutsvangwa of decampaigning Mnangagwa in Norton during the 2018 harmonised elections.

Mliswa claimed that he was responsible for mobilising voters for Mnangagwa in Norton.

He also accused Ncube of raising frivolous charges against him to settle personal scores over Susan Mutami, a woman who allegedly has links to both of them.

“I was arrested on baseless COVID-19 charges which were brought up by Mudha (Ncube), who said nothing at the helm of ED’s victimisation during the previous regime. What did they say in the Midlands province in defence of Ngwena (Mnangagwa) during his ? He used State apparatus to arrest me over the issue of Susan (Mutami) because he knows her.

Nobody should interfere between me and the President. I supplied confidential information to the President during the coup. You do not know what he did for me and what I did for him. If you don’t see me with the President it does not mean we are not in good books,” Mliswa said, claiming that in Parliament he defended Mnangagwa, including advocating for the removal of the late former President Robert Mugabe in 2017.

Mliswa also claimed that he had written to Mnangagwa informing him that the war veterans in Mashonaland West province were divisive.

Ncube refused to comment on the issue.

Muchechetere said: “I saw the messages from Temba attacking me, but I responded telling him I wondered why he was bothered when his sister had won in the polls.”

Said Mutsvangwa: “I don’t have time for fools. I have weighter responsibilities in the revolutionary party and have no time for vanity and self seekers. I will not build a personality by sparing with Mliswa. The President belongs to Zanu PF amd not to the independent.

As far as I am concerned, Mliswa doesn’t politically exist. If he can’t find a leader of his independent political party, he can’t appropriate my President.

“Someone for the past two decades has earned his daily keep by trolling Mutsvangwa, even all the way to Beijing during my ambassadorial posting. He strives to be my political alter ego with a ”

