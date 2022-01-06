Mnangagwa Approves Election Rigging

By- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday endorsed and authenticated endorsed the results of his party’s chaotic and rigged provincial elections.

Mnangagwa also forced those complaining against the election outcome to support those they accused of rigging the polls.

He said everyone should forget about the rigged election and to work together for the “good” of the party.

“As we deliberate on the report of the elections, I urge all members of the party to be mindful of the fact that in our party there are no winners and losers. It is the people and ultimately the party that wins.

“Party cadres, who did not make it in the recent elections, must avail themselves, their experiences, skills and competencies to build and grow our mass party. Just as iron sharpens iron, the spirit of camaraderie and collegiality must be harnessed as we all serve this great party, Zanu PF and the nation as a whole. An election lost must never dampens the revolutionary spirit of any cadre, but inspires them to learn, develop and mature in their political career,” he told his party’s politburo.

The Zanu PF elections were reportedly marred by violence and vote rigging, with several losing candidates petitioning party commissar Michael Bimha demanding a rerun.

After the politburo meeting, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the party had resolved to endorse the results despite the rigging claims and investigate the allegations later.

Zanu PF spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa

He, however, said the outcome of the investigations would not alter the outcome of the polls.

Mutsvangwa said the party would suspend members who instigated violence during the party’s internal polls.

“The President chastised those who did not want to participate in the elections in a fair, transparent and accountable manner. Those who are prone to try to short-change the system and, or other indiscipline will be suspended if the evidence is brought before the disciplinary committee,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Those who lost — the party is big, it has the wings of the chicken — all the chicks will be able to be accommodated somehow. But the principle that it is an election and not an appointment is fundamental. Those who lost must accept defeat.”