Zim Prison Capacity is 21,000, and ZRP Says It Has Arrested 89,000 Border Jumpers

By Farai D Hove | Zimbabwe’s National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the ZRP has arrested over 89,000 border jumpers.

Zimbabwe’s prison capacity is 21,000.

Ass Comm Nyathi said the force would continue making patrols and arresting anyone found on the wrong side of the law during this period where smuggling and border jumping cases are rife.

“The ZRP reports that on January 2, 2022, 781 people were arrested on operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/Vhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe’.

“The cumulative number of arrest on the operation now stands at 89 277, since the inception of operation,” he said.

The development comes as footage emerged of thousands of citizens into neighbouring South Africa.