Chamisa Calls For Citizens Action For Change

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has called what he termed Citizens Action for Change appealing to citizens to register and vote in the 2023 elections.

The MDC Alliance is targeting to mobilize six million voters in order to wrestle power from Zanu PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

