Government Dumps Tagwirei In e-Passport Deal

Government has gazetted has revised its earlier move to have passport application fees paid via CBZ Bank in a move that was unfairly benefitting the Kudakwashe Tagwirei linked financial institution.

This is contained in the newly gazetted Statutory Instrument 3 of 2022 which set the e-passport application fees at US$100 and US$200 for normal and urgent application fees respectively.

In a major change of approach the US$20 that had earlier been gazetted to be paid to CBZ Bank for processing the application forms has been removed in what spells of major victory for citizens who voiced out their disapproval of the move.