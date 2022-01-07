Mwonzora Meets Mnangagwa, Pushes For GNU

By A Correspondent- Opposition MDC-T leadership, Douglas Mwonzora Thursday, had a closed-door meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

In the meeting, Mwonzora pushed for a national dialogue.

MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube said this in a statement:

Pursuant to our call for genuine, inclusive and unconditional dialogue as a solution to solving Zimbabwe’s myriad of challenges, our President Douglas Mwonzora met State President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House today. He was accompanied by Secretary-General Paurina Mpariwa and Treasurer General Dr Tapiwa Mashakada.

On the 11th of June last year the initial meeting took place at State House whereat our President presented concrete proposals for national dialogue to President Mnangagwa. On the 161h of September 2021, President Mnangagwa formally responded to the MDCT proposals. Some of the issues raised in President Mnangagwa’s letter led to our party embarking on a nationwide dialogue consultative program during which party structures were briefed on same. They were afforded an opportunity to make representations on how they wanted the dialogue process to take place and the timelines involved. They also contributed on the substantive issues to be covered by the dialogue.

Following these consultations, the National Council of the Party met on the 26th of November, 2021 and adopted a final position on dialogue. The meeting then mandated President Mwonzora and the Party leadership to go and formally present the party’s response to President Mnangagwa at State House.

President Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by ZANU PF Secretary for Finance, Mr. Patrick Chinamasa and Acting Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr. George Charamba, promised to respond to the MDCT’s final position as soon as possible after their own internal consultations within the government and their party. The meeting was a huge success and our leaders expressed that the dialogue that Zimbabweans have long waited for is slowly becoming a reality.

Witness Dube Secretary for Information and Publicity