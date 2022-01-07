We Are Ahead Of The Game- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa says those who think he has run out of political strategies are totally lost.

The regime has assigned social media characters to denigrate President Chamisa to no avail.

One such character is a DJ Towers who claims he has chased away President Chamisa from social media streets.

President Chamisa urged citizens to ignore negative comments about the people’s struggle.

“Dear Zimbabwe: When we appear muted we are pressing the buttons, ahead of the game, in charge and in control. Blessed day to you,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

